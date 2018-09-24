The Santa Ynez girls golf team dropped the Sept. 20 Channel League match to San Marcos, then bounced back for a comfortable win over Lompoc on Monday.
The Pirates beat the Braves 255-280 at Alisal as Santa Ynez scored another Channel League win. The Pirates hosted the Braves at Alisal River in a league dual and had three players in the 40s.
Santa Ynez's Erinn Callaghan was the medalist of the match with a score of 45. Morgan Blunt and Gracie Church each shot 49 for the Pirates. Marina Vengel and Caelyn Linane each shot 56.
Lompoc was led by Marina Zellers' score of 49. Hannah Larsh shot a 54 and Ruby Gonzalez came in with a score of 56. Lizzie Hang shot a 60 and Haley Larsh shot 61.
San Marcos 248, Santa Ynez 280
Santa Ynez lost to San Marcos in a Channel League girls golf match at Sandpiper on Sept. 20.
San Marcos’ Alex Manion shot a 43 to earn medalist honors.
Teammates following Manion were Sofia Tasca (45), Anastasia Cotella (49), Jackie Moreno (54) and Allison Seoane (57).
Church led the Pirates (2-2 CL) with a 48, followed by Callaghan (51), Olivia Cortopassi (58), Caelyn Linane (60) and two 63s between Bridget Callaghan and Marina Vengel.
Girls Tennis
Santa Barbara 12, Santa Ynez 6
Santa Ynez High School Junior Claire Hemming, the current Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the week, continued her roll going 3-0 again in a Channel League loss to Santa Barbara.
Hemming won all three sets by identical 6-4 scores.
Freshman partners Sophia Curti and Emmy Withrow won 2 sets, 6-4, 6-3, and Isabella Curti and Alana Hinkens won the last set 6-4.