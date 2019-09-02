Henry Allen led the Santa Ynez Pirates Pirates to a 16-6 non-league boys water polo victory Thursday over the Malibu Sharks at the Santa Ynez High pool.
Allen scored seven times and Clayton Davidson five for the 5-1 Pirates.
In goal, Tristan Linder posted five saves in the first half and Drake Clark six in the second.
Santa Ynez played in the Santa Maria Tournament against the host Santa Maria Saints that began Friday. The results will be reported in the next edition of the Santa Ynez Valley News.
Girls tennis
San Luis Obispo 16, Santa Ynez 2
San Luis Obispo rolled to victory in a non-league girls tennis match at Santa Ynez High on Thursday.
Santa Ynez’s Claire Collison and Camilla Curti were the only Pirates to pick up points, Collison winning a set at 6-1 and Curti at 6-4.
“It was a solid performance by SLO,” said Santa Ynez coach Edwin Portillo. “I give a lot of credit to Claire and Camilla. Camilla has never played singles and she was able to win one of our sets. This is what we want in our preseason – to play tough teams so we can make adjustments in our lineup for future matches.”
Santa Ynez 8, Nipomo 1
The Santa Ynez Pirates swept past the Nipomo Titans Wednesday afternoon in a girls tennis match played at Nipomo High.
Playing in the CIF Central Section format, the Pirates played six singles matches and three doubles matches with Santa Ynez going 6-0 in singles and 2-1 in doubles.
The singles matches were all best of three sets but none went to a third set as Claire Collison, Sophia Curti, Alexa Yacoub, Isabella Curti, Alana Hinkens and Ella Christianson each won in straight sets – nine of them by 6-0 scores. The Pirates lost just four games in their singles sweep.
Playing one eight-point pro set in doubles, Emmy Withrow and Hinkens won 8-0 and Collison and Yacoub won 8-1.
Clara Newton and Camilla Curti suffered the day’s only setback.
Men's soccer
Hancock 3, College of the Sequoias 1
VISALIA — The Bulldogs opened their season with a win Tuesday against the Giants.
Hancock's Josue Celio snapped a scoreless tie when he tallied in the third minute of the second half. Eduardo Rodriguez and then Edgar Vasquez, on a penalty kick, tallied for the Bulldogs before the Giants got on the board late.
Women's soccer
Hancock 2, College of the Sequoias 2 (tie)
VISALIA — The home-standing Giants twice answered a Bulldogs goal with one of their own and salvaged a draw in the season opener for both teams.
Elizabeth Albana, in the 39th minute, and Lissette Calderon, in the 52nd, tallied for Hancock.
For the second straight year, Billy Vinnedge is coaching the Hancock men's and women's teams. Vinnedge is Hancock's veteran men's coach.
Santa Ynez coaching opening
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the girls varsity water polo team.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
California Wahoos club slates workout/tryout
The California Wahoos baseball program has scheduled a workout/tryout for Sept. 7 at Elks Field.
The session is set to begin at 10 a.m. and run no later than 3 p.m. The session is free.
The workout is for returning players. The tryout is for any new players. Players from the high school graduating class from 2020-2023 and who are from Southern California or the Central Coast are eligible.
In order to pre-register, send the following information to Vince Sagisi at vsagisi@gmail.com:
Player's name: Bat: Throw: Height: Weight: Name of High School: High School Class Year: Player Cell: Player Email: Father's Name: Father Cell: Father Email: Mother's Name: Mother Cell: Mother Email: