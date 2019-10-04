The Santa Ynez Pirates ran their boys water polo record to 12-1 with an 18-2 non-league victory over Cate Thursday at Santa Ynez High.
Henry Allen led the Pirates with four goals, Addison Hawkins, Jace Grieco, Jackson Cloud, Eric Montejano and Landon Lassahn had two goals apiece and Clay Beaird, Brock Hrehor and Blake Economus each had one goal.
In goal, Tristan Linder had 10 saves and Drake Clark four.
“I was very pleased with our defense today. We let a couple goals get by in the first quarter and then locked down for the rest of the game,” said Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski. “We were able to keep our intensity up throughout the game and spread the ball around to get more of our team involved.”
The Pirates return to the pool Tuesday with a non-league match against the Nipomo Titans in Santa Ynez.
Santa Ynez opens Channel League play next Thursday when the Pirates host the Dos Pueblos Chargers.