Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho hopeful as Pirates enter 2021

As the calendar turns, with many gleefully ready to leave 2020 in the rearview mirror, Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho has a simple message for those wondering what 2021 will bring to high school athletics.

In fact, it's a message Coelho has taken from Pirate football coach Josh McClurg.

"My message to athletes, parents and coaches is to focus on being your best today," Coelho said this week. "Our head football coach, Josh McClurg, always tells our football athletes ,'Control the controllables,' and in times like these, that mindset is so important to have.

"The Pirates have such amazing coaches to walk them through these challenging times."

Coelho has navigated these troubled waters deftly as an upstart AD. Athletics in California have been shut down at the high school level since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the spring, Coelho posted messages to honor her senior athletes who had their seasons cut short due to the pandemic, highlighting the Pirates on social media and email. She also helped organize a drive-through ceremony to honor the Pirates' seniors.

Now, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The state has released guidelines permitting certain high school sports even if that county is in the purple, or widespread, tier on California's reopening guidelines. There could be cross country, golf or tennis early next year.

Students have been on campuses for months for conditioning and training programs schools have instituted. That is not scheduled to change at Santa Ynez.