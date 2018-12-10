Children still have two more chances to meet with Santa Claus in the gazebo at Solvang Park, where he and Mrs. Claus have been hearing Christmas gift requests and posing for photographs with visitors as part of Julefest.
The Jolly Old Elf and his missus are scheduled to be at the park from noon to 4 p.m. on the Saturdays of Dec. 15 and 22.
Visits with Santa are free, and parents should bring their own cameras to capture the moment.
Julefest — pronounced Yulefest — is the celebration of the Christmas season presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau that started Dec. 1 with a variety of free activities and will end Jan. 4 with the Christmas Tree Burn Safety Demonstration at Old Mission Santa Inés.
For more information, visit www.SolvangUSA.com/julefest.