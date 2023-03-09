According to the City of Santa Maria another large storm system coming towards the Central Coast could bring another 2 to 4 inches of rain to the valley starting on Thursday and continuing through the weekend.

Residents are reminded that the heavy, and at times intense, rainfall creates the potential for local road and neighborhood flooding, as well as strong water flows in area creeks, storm canals and the Santa Maria River.

Ahead of the incoming weather, residents are encouraged to clean rain gutters and storm drains, and place sandbags around doorways and low lying property to prevent storm water from entering living spaces.

Flood waters in area parks, water retention areas and natural creeks or ponds can be dangerous and the public is warned to stay out of these storm water collection zones. Depending on the severity of the storm, water levels in these areas can rise rapidly and dangerous hazards can be hidden under the water's surface.

Roadway flooding can be deeper than it first appears, and rapidly flowing water can sweep you off your feet and your vehicle downstream. Motorists are reminded to not drive through road closures and to avoid driving over ponding water or manhole covers with water bubbling out.

Motorists can check local highway conditions online at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 or by calling the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs phone line at 805-549-3318.

Road information is also posted on the California Department of Transportation's website, https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Local hardware stores have bags for making sandbags available for purchase, and community members can fill up their sandbags for free at five stockpiles provided by the City if they bring your own bags.

To properly create a sandbag, only fill the bags about halfway so you can stack them in a row, like a wall, to block water. Watch a sandbagging technique video on the California Department of Water Resources YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fa8ApB_TFc.

Santa Maria residents are encouraged to follow the City’s social media pages for updates, or check the City’s webpage, www.cityofsantamaria.org, for the latest information.

Those experiencing homelessness can contact the Warming Center Hotline at 805-324-2372.