For page 1:

Downpage teaser:

News+ offers exclusive digital content for our members, such as “The Sunday Extra,” a weekly special section.

Index:

LOTTERY A2

OBITUARIES A4

OPINION A5

BUSINESS A7

SPORTS B1

ENTERTAINMENT B4

COMICS B5

PUZZLES B6

ASTROGRAPH B7

Volume 138, Issue 82

For A2:

Online teasers

Friday: Last night at Hancock College, the SMV Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala honored the individuals, organizations and businesses who’ve shown commitment to making a positive impact in the community. Go online to see photos from the event.

Saturday: The Lompoc Dog Show returns to Ryon Park this week. Make sure you head out to see all the beautiful dogs and send us your photos. We will add them to our photo gallery from the event.

Sunday: Upload your event to our FREE online calendar and get more people out to your concert/meeting/or whatever. Or bookmark the page and never miss a great Central Coast event again!

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0