Members of the Gatewood family never set out to be pioneers, but as the first black family to set down roots in Santa Maria, that distinction has found them.
Similarly, the Rev. Orie Johnson never set out to do anything other than help people in his community who he thought needed a hand-up - which he has done for the past 30 years through his church, Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ.
These Santa Maria community members will be honored at 6:30 p.m. today in City Council's Chambers in City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., with a proclamation.
The families will also become permanent fixtures in the city with the naming of Gatewood Court and Orie Court in a soon-to-be built subdivision near Pioneer Valley High School.
"I was shocked," Johnson said, when he learned about the street naming.
His son-in-law, the Rev. William Smith, talked to the city's planning department on how to go about naming a street.
"I don't feel like I have done enough in this city," Johnson said. "Getting a street named after you - you have to go to Iraq or be president or something. Being a community man, with the church and helping folks, I based myself around trying to help somebody and I have done that all my life."
The streets are expected to be part of the La Ventana project on East Main Street, said city planning officials. The roads should be constructed in 2006.
Through his work, Johnson, 78, has established a Church of God in Christ for the mostly black congregation in Santa Maria. He has fed hundreds of needy community members since his arrival in town in 1961 and the eventual building of the church 10 years later.
Before the Santa Barbara County Foodbank established a facility in Santa Maria, Johnson said he saw the need in the community for food distribution. He and others from the church - using donated bread and other groceries they purchased - began handing out food.
Once he discovered the food bank's existence, he said, a small group would travel to Santa Barbara and load up an old van with the food.
"It was just a need in the community," he said about bringing food to Santa Maria. "We were not just trying to build a church, we was trying to reach out in the community."
The tradition of food distribution continues today. One Monday a month, the church hands out 15- to 20-pound bags of food to up to 150 people, he said.
The Gatewood family arrived in Santa Maria about 30 years before Johnson, not following their faith but a job opportunity.
"It's a real honor," said Clyde Gatewood about the street naming. His father, Louden Gatewood, moved his wife, Eula, and four of their children from Bakersfield to Santa Maria.
"I see so many names that I grew up with here. Old-timers who have streets and offices, people that I went to school with - Stubbs, Twitchell, Waller, you name it."
At the time when the Gatewoods came to town, they were the only black family, 79-year-old Clyde said.
"It wasn't difficult to be known," he added.
Being the first was never in the forefront of the Gatewood children's minds, said Clyde and his younger brother Ken.
"It really wasn't an issue, it was sort of something that came up or somebody would recognize it as that - it wasn't that anyone was working for it," said Ken, 61.
There were many firsts, however.
Geraldine Gatewood was the first black baby born in town, Leander Gatewood was the first black Eagle Scout and Don Gatewood was the first black student body president at the high school, the two brothers recalled.
The patriarch of the family worked in a barbershop as a shoe shiner for Homer Messina, explained Clyde. Louden was then able to open his own shoeshine stand in what was the Bradley Hotel near the intersection of Main Street and Broadway.
He trained his nine children to shine shoes, Clyde said, because he thought that was the kind of future they had.
"(Louden and Eula) were the first generation after the emancipation," Clyde said. "What that means is that their parents had been slaves. So everything they had accomplished after that, that/s how far they came."
By contrast, Clyde said his parents had an elementary-school education, but their children and their grandchildren have diplomas ranging from high school up to post-graduate.
Both the Gatewoods and Johnson have a great love for Santa Maria as a place where they were well received, raised their families and are proud to call home.
"Santa Maria has always had a care for people, you know, a concern, a need," Johnson said.
"Somebody is there to help out - it's always been such a wonderful and caring community."
Clyde agreed.
"This is paradise," he said.