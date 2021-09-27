Women's March Santa Maria Valley is organizing a March for Reproductive Rights on Saturday in alignment with thousands of other cities across the country.
The event will take place outside Santa Maria City Hall at the corner of Cook Street and Broadway, with sign-making beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. rally before the march begins at 2:30 p.m.
The nationwide action is being organized amid a surge of anti-abortion laws passed in Republican-led states in recent years, including Texas legislaion passed earlier this month banning abortion procedures after six weeks of pregnancy — the most restrictive in the country.
While the annual march, which began in 2017 following the election of former U.S. President Donald Trump, usually takes place in January, national organizers called on citizens to make their voices heard before the U.S. Supreme Court reconvenes for the fall term on Oct. 4.
"On Oct. 2, we’re going to send the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country a clear, unified message. The attack on our reproductive rights will not be tolerated," national Women's March organizers said.
Residents in southern Santa Barbara County are encouraged to attend a similar event Saturday that is being organized by the Women's March Santa Barbara chapter.
The Santa Maria march is organized in partnership with the Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
For more information, visit the Facebook page of Women's March Santa Maria Valley at facebook.com/womensmarchsmv.