The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department has released its annual water quality report, it is now online for public review and will be included in June water bills.
The report provides information about the quality of City water for the 2022 calendar year and includes details about where City water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to statewide standards.
The report is available on the City of Santa Maria website at, www.cityofsantamaria.org/utilities.
Any questions about the report or the work of the Utilities Department should be directed to the department at 805-925-0951 ext. 7270.