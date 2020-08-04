You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Public Library's new bookmobile taking preview tour Wednesday

Santa Maria Public Library will conduct a preview tour Wednesday of its new bookmobile, “SMPL To Go,” which will more directly serve a variety of neighborhoods throughout the community, a city spokesman said.

The driving tour will leave the library at approximately 11 a.m. and will pause at each tour site before proceeding to the next location, the spokesman said.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

