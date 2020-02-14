You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Public Library to host screening of "Blackkklansmen"

The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2018 film "Blackkklansmen" at 3 p.m. Monday in Shepard Hall. 

Entry to the screening is free and popcorn will be provided free of charge. Seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

"Blackkklansmen" is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado Springs who managed to infiltrate the local branch of the KKK with the help of his fellow Jewish police officer. The film is rated R for language and violence.

The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.

For more information, contact the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County.

