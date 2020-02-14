Santa Maria Public Library to host screening of "Blackkklansmen"

The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2018 film "Blackkklansmen" at 3 p.m. Monday in Shepard Hall.

Entry to the screening is free and popcorn will be provided free of charge. Seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Blackkklansmen" is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado Springs who managed to infiltrate the local branch of the KKK with the help of his fellow Jewish police officer. The film is rated R for language and violence.

The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.

For more information, contact the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

