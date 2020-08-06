Santa Maria Public Library debuts Bookmobile with preview tour

With a brightly colored van filled to the brim with carts of books, the Santa Maria Public Library debuted its mobile library service during a preview tour through the city Wednesday.
SMPL To Go, otherwise known as the Bookmobile, will bring library services to different parts of the city, allowing the public to access books, library card services, Chromebooks and Wi-Fi wherever it's parked.
The Bookmobile is funded through state and local grants.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
