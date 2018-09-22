The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect at-large in connection with an alleged felony battery.
Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a report of a felony battery and upon arrival found a victim who had reportedly suffered serious injuries and required treatment at the hospital.
The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Jeffrey Lee Smith, who is wanted on several felony charges, including felony assault and felony assault causing great bodily injury.
He is believed to be driving a brown 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with a California license plate 5EHH240.
The suspect is to be considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 911. Anonymous voice messages can be left on the Santa Maria Police Department tip line at 928-3781, ext. 2677.