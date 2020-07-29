Santa Maria police officers seek suspects, victims in armed robbery on Alvin Street

Santa Maria police officers are searching for two suspects and a victim in connection to an armed robbery on West Alvin Street earlier this month.
The incident occurred when two suspects were seen on video robbing an individual at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 p.m. on July 13 in the 400 block of West Alvin Street, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
The victim and both of the suspects fled the scene prior to officers' arrival and have not been identified, although a surveillance photo of one of the alleged suspects was released Monday.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
