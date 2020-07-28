Santa Maria parishes move outdoors for Mass as state restricts indoor services

At parishes across Santa Maria this weekend, congregants celebrated Mass outdoors — while seated in chairs or parked in their cars — in compliance with state guidelines that once again restrict indoor operations.
Like most sectors, places of worship throughout Santa Barbara County have had to be flexible over the past few months as guidelines continue to change due to increasing COVID-19 rates.
After the state permitted the reopening of places of worship in late May, many parishes resumed indoor and outdoor services with social distancing. However, all places of worship were ordered to discontinue indoor operations on July 13 under state guidance.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
