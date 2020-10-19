Santa Maria man convicted in deadly hatchet attack petitions for release from state supervision

A Santa Maria man who admitted to a deadly 2009 hatchet attack is petitioning the Santa Barbara County Superior Court for his release from state supervision.
Nicholas Bendle, 31, filed the petition asking the court restore his sanity in November 2019, although his petition was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his attorney, Erica Sutherland.
Bendle's petition is scheduled for an in-person court trial starting Dec. 4. The trial is expected to last two days and is scheduled to conclude Dec. 8.
Sanity is a state legal term used to determine whether a person suffered from a mental illness when they committed a crime and were incapable of knowing it was wrong at the time.
"For the last five years, Mr. Bendle has thrived in the community on outpatient supervision," Sutherland said. "He has demonstrated his tremendous remorse for the offense he committed in 2009 by remaining vigilant with his mental health and maintaining a detailed, safety plan in case his illness reappears."
Bendle was found not guilty by reason of insanity following his admission to the first-degree murder of 69-year-old Frederick Holgate, who was out on his morning walk Aug. 1, 2009, when he was killed.
The attack was random and left Holgate nearly decapitated, according to Santa Maria Police.
In court, Bendle attributed the attack to undiagnosed schizophrenia.
Superior Court Judge Edward Bullard sentenced Bendle to Patton State Hospital in November 2011 for a term of life or until a court determines his sanity is restored.
In December 2014, a Santa Barbara County judge ruled that Bendle transition from Patton to a less-restrictive outpatient facility.
Bendle is under the supervision of the Solano County Conditional Release Program until at least Dec. 4, according to Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton, who is opposing Bendle's petition.
"The county is opposed to his petition because the CONREP program recommends that his community outpatient program continue as he has a mental illness and represents a danger to the health and safety of the community if unsupervised," Clinton said.
If his sanity is restored, Bendle would be unconditionally released from court supervision, Clinton added.
Bendle's petition is scheduled for a readiness and settlement conference at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16 in Department 8 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!