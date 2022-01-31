The Santa Maria Public Library will host a presentation about online job searches on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The presentation will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Library staff will teach participants how to locate opportunities using online tools, such as job boards and company portals. It will be a hands-on experience, helping patrons jump-start their job search.
Seating is limited and registration is required. Visit the library website or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562, for more information.