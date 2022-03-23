Santa Maria Valley’s expansive high school district dates back more than a century. It was based in community support, has struggled with overcrowding, and has expanded in efforts to meet the demands of serving a growing population that stretches from the Tepusquet Range to the Pacific shore, Santa Maria River to Solomon Hills.
Today, Superintendent Antonio Garcia oversees the district that serves 8,166 students at its four high schools — Santa Maria, Ernest Righetti, Delta, and Pioneer Valley — and the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center & Agricultural Farm.
According to local historian Shirley Contreras, prior to 1891, California only supported high schools built in incorporated communities. This made it difficult, if not impossible, for small communities to support a high school without generous donations from private parties - a stretch in farming communities already supporting their own grade schools.
Birth of a district
In March 1891, however, the California legislature passed the Union High School Act. The act allowed 21 local districts to unite into a single union school district and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District was formed.
Locals lost no time opening Santa Maria High School while a debate about campus location, levying taxes and construction ensued.
According to a report in the Feb. 6, 1892 issue of the Santa Maria Times, the early years were no walk in the park.
“Professor Denton found it a very difficult task to work up a class into the proper condition to receive and appreciate a higher education. Nothing of the kind had been attempted here before. He felt a little despondent at times but staid with the Herculean task until he won a perfect victory,” the article stated.
Money has been an ever-present problem for the district.
An early bond effort failed as the citizenry largely felt eight years of education was sufficient. In order to obtain the funds needed to build the school, a special tax was levied, but opponents threatened not to pay the taxes and called into question the validity of imposing such a tax, according to newspaper reports.
A court decision involving another district and the same bond issue supported the levy of the special tax. Some board members favored the donation of 10 acres of land (Fairlawn addition) located west of Santa Maria, but by a margin of two votes, the present school site was purchased for $1,500.
Construction began in January 1894 on the 1-acre tract of land on South Broadway. It was completed six months later, but by August 1895 the place was already packed. Santa Maria High School opened its doors that fall Monday with eight seniors, 16 juniors and 25 freshmen.
“Every available seat in the main room is taken,” the Santa Maria Times reported on Aug. 10, 1895.
In July 1900, Santa Maria High School was fully accredited at the state university, “which entitles graduates to enter the University without examination.”
Sports enter the scene
In 1903, baseball was introduced as the school’s first sport, according to Contreras. The 1906 team included players whose names would forever be etched in local history: Elwood Bryant, Harold Stonier, Marion Rice, Dick Doane, Mac Langlois, Walter Elliot, Lou Langlois, Emmett Trott, Albert Bonetti, and Chester Davis.
By 1904, the faculty had grown to include six teachers. Studies included English as well as Latin, Spanish and German.
Students formed the Improvement Club of Santa Maria Union High School, and “every one of the twelve stalls of the school stables is filled. The horses, the vehicles scattered about the premises, give the place the appearance of a livery stable,” the paper reported.
The seniors read Cicero, the juniors “The Gates of Caesar,” and the freshmen took in beginners Latin.
Additional construction in 1905 doubled the school’s capacity, and extracurriculars were gaining steam.
Girls basketball jointed the schedule in 1906 with players Olga Kortner, Teresa McDonald, Phoebe Parsons, Alpha Jones, Ora Harris, Gertrude Smith, and Litti Paulding.
Track followed in 1907, and football joined the extracurricular opportunities in 1919.
The school newspaper “The Breeze” was published in 1921 by the junior English class. Students in the typing class typed it, and commercial class students mimeographed it. Expenses were covered by a subscription rate of 25 cents per term.
In 1923, the football team gave “The Breeze” quite a story with its first football league championship. Featured players included William Tomasini, Maurice Stephan and Leo Acquistapace.
Contreras reports John Paulsen served as a member of the United States Swim Team at the 1932 Olympics. Eugene Lenz, class of 1964, swam for the U.S. in the 1964 Olympics, and other swimming greats included Cassius Purkiss, Roger Hatch, Allan Stewart and Dorwin Coy.
Performing arts
Back on campus, Ethel Pope Auditorium had become a center for burgeoning performing artists. When built in 1922, its 100-foot-tall bell tower was the tallest man-made structure in town. It served as a landmark until 1964 when new earthquake safety standards led to its removal, reduction of the theatre’s size, and condemnation of the school’s second story for educational purposes.
The tumultuous 1960s brought a place of reprieve for students who didn’t fit the mold for the valley’s existing schools.
In 1968, the alternative education program moved from Santa Maria High School classrooms to dedicated space in five converted dwellings along West Morrison High School. By 1971, talks had begun for a new home for Delta High School students.
The continuation program, and its students, were largely misunderstood by the mainstream. The campus provided the valley’s first alternative to traditional classes. It provided opportunities to hike, camp and orienteer in Los Padres National Forest with their teachers, study while working, study while pregnant or raising their children.
The first tree was planted in 1972 to mark the school’s new home on a 3.2-acre site at 203 E. Clark Avenue. It became host to the Minor Parent Program in 1973, when it was expected to handle 30 to 40 young mothers each semester.
At the time, the district included “teen-age mothers, with and without husbands, in the district — estimated at 300 a year — and the high divorce rate, approaching 100 percent in many places.”
Delta Principal Jim Piatt reported the district would be “negligent if we don’t help.”
Delta High School has gone on to provide alternative education opportunities that have allowed free-thinking artists and musicians, scientists and writers, emancipated minors, working students and parents to earn their high school diplomas.
Righetti High School
Meanwhile, students from the southern reaches of the district were enjoying much shorter commutes to school, thanks to the construction of Ernest Righetti High School. Built on 27 acres in 1963, the campus was designed to relieve overcrowding at Santa Maria High School.
The school was named for a local civic leader whose family had ranched cattle for generations, and would serve families in the communities that still retained much of its farming culture: Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Sisquoc, Garey, and Casmalia, as well portions of the city of Santa Maria and rural northern Santa Barbara County.
Among the campus’s unique, successful programs was meat processing. By the mid-1970s, in its first four and a half years, the program turned out 32 students who went on to hold down full-time jobs in related fields, according to a Times report.
According to the California Department of Education, today Righetti serves 2,301 students, 58 percent of whom are enrolled in the free/reduced-price lunch program, and nearly 15 percent of whom are English Language Learners.
In 2004, the valley opened its fourth high school. Pioneer Valley High School, located in the valley’s furthest northern reaches, opened to freshmen and sophomores on Aug. 11, 2004. It added one class per year until reaching the full capacity of its four-year enrollment program.
In November 2021, the $22 million Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center & Agricultural Farm became the district’s latest, greatest facility to open its doors. The 23.5-acre site includes four 4,144-square-foot shops; two 1,036-square-foot classrooms; a 1,807-square-foot, fully equipped commercial teaching kitchen; a 16,000-square-foot barn including pens for steers, pigs, sows, goats and sheep; 7.1-acres of livestock corrals; and 11 acres for farming.
The state-of-the-art technical center and farm provides students access to training programs including: residential and commercial construction; culinary arts; diesel systems diagnostics and service; and machining, manufacturing and forming.
Some big hitters
Santa Maria Valley high schools have turned out some big hitters over the years. Among them Robin Ventura, a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star, and six-time Gold Glove honoree over the course of his 16-year career. He earned $67 million over the course of a career which included a decade with the Chicago White Sox, three years with the New York Mets, two with the Dodgers, and another two back in New York with the Yankees.
Other athletic standouts have included: Professional Rodeo Hall of Famer Gary Leffew; Less Webber who played 1942-48 with the Brooklyn Dodgers then Cleveland Indians; Matt Sauer, pitcher with High-A Hudson Valley and a 2021 Yankees pitching prospect; Mike Bishop who played catcher for the New York Mets in 1983; UCLA basketball standout Kenny Heitz; 1962 University of Southern California All-American and NBA player John Rudometkin; NBA Cleveland Cavalier Steve Patterson who was also a two-time NCAA champion with UCLA.
Standouts away from the playing field include: Owen W. Siler who served as 15th Commandant of the United States Coast Guard from 1974 to 1978; Abel Maldonado who served as 48th Lieutenant Governor of California; musician and podcaster Chris Lambert; and author and Santa Clara University Professor Francisco Jiménez.