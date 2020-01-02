Santa Maria Civic Theatre presents 'Ripcord'

The Santa Maria Civic Theatre proudly presents “Ripcord” written by David Lindsay- Abaire and directed by Jaime Espinosa.

For 4 years, irritable and sarcastic Abby Binder has kept a room to herself at the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, through sheer force of her rude personality. When bubbly, bright, and unbearably cheerful Marilyn Dunne is placed in her room, Abby tries everything she can to remove her.

Exercising her taste for competition and her love of pranks, Marilyn makes a bet: if Abby can break her endless patience and make her angry, she will move out. But if she can successfully frighten Abby, who claims never to get scared, she will get the bed by the window.

In her favor, Abby has a wide mean streak, which gives her no qualms about doing anything to win. Marilyn has a devoted family on her side, as well as a the most dangerous thing of all, a genuine wish to see Abby happy…

As this odd couple embarks upon increasingly emotionally and physically dangerous tricks in order to break each other, secrets are revealed, lives are jeopardized, and peach cobbler is enjoyed.

David Lindsay-Abaire’s Ripcord is an often slapstick, always surprising comedy, an enemies-to-friends story for a pair of excellently well-rounded, mature women.

