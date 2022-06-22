Santa Maria city officials will host a blood drive on June 28 in conjunction with national nonprofit Vitalant.
Vitalant, the nation's largest independent nonprofit focused exclusively on blood services, is facing a critical shortage. In April and May alone, the organization has been able to collect 13,000 fewer donations than the year prior.
The bloodmobile will be stationed across from the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. To sign up, call 805-542-8500 or visit www.vitalant.org, press "donate now" and enter your Zip code to find a list of blood drives in and around Santa Maria.
Vitalant has a network of about 120 donation centers across the U.S., hosting about 60,000 blood drives annually. The organization provides blood and special services to patients in about 900 hospitals across the U.S., relying on blood donations from donors.