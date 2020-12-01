Santa Maria City Council will meet December 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The Santa Maria City Council will meet at Santa Maria City Hall on Tuesday, December 1 at 5:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic no one will be allowed into the council chambers.

You can watch the council meeting on the City of Santa Maria's You Tube page, or on Comcast Cable channel 23.

The City Council will also be involved in lighting the city Christmas tree tonight at 6 p.m. Tuesday. That event will be livestreamed on the Recreation and Parks Facebook page,

See the agenda for tonight's meeting below.

