Santa Maria's 20,000 residential and commercial customers receiving solid waste services can expect their fees for monthly trash, recycling and green waste pickup to increase steadily over the next four years.
The increases will commence in January, following a unanimous decision by the City Council to recover costs for the city's Utilities Department by adopting new collection rates as well as a decision to adjust user fees.
Residential customers currently pay a monthly fee of $30.69 for one 60-gallon container and $34.81 for one 90-gallon container, with each additional container costing about $5 less, according to the Utilities Department.
Under the new changes, which customers were informed about via mailed fliers in August, over the next four years monthly rates will gradually increase by $10 for 60-gallon containers and $16 for 90-gallon containers.
According to city Utilities Director Shad Springer, the department needs to increase rates to make up for an annual deficit of $5.1 million caused by rising operational costs. The gradual increases through 2025 will allow the department to catch revenues up to costs without implementing a sudden dramatic price increase for customers.
“Staff is recommending this because it’s an opportunity for those rates to slowly ramp up to achieve those costs and not be a shock to our consumers, whether that be on the residential or commercial side,” Springer said.
Solid waste services for commercial customers vary more widely, with several options for the type and number of bins and frequency of pickup per week. As a result, it's difficult to sum what the cost increases will look like over the next five years, according to a staff report.
The last time solid waste collection fees were raised was in 2017, according to Springer. Operational costs have since risen in connection to maintenance of the city's 30 collection and field trucks, and as the city adapts to new state laws setting stricter requirements for recycling, sorting of waste and management of contaminants.
The 2018 implementation of China's National Sword policy, for example, bans the import of cheap plastics that were previously considered recyclable but in reality are difficult to break down, according to Springer.
As a result, states and other jurisdictions are now required to more closely sort and separate recyclables from non-recyclables — the definitions of which are also constantly changing — prior to shipping to places like China, which drives up costs.
"For us, recycling costs alone have quadrupled in the past four years up to $1.2 million," he said. "It is hard to overstate what the Sword policy in China has done to the recycling market."
To determine the new rates, the Utilities Department undertook a cost analysis as well as studies of department operations and legal requirements. After notifying customers of the planned increases, the department held a public meeting regarding the increases that was attended by one individual, according to Springer.
In a separate action, the City Council also approved user fee increases that will double the cost of certain services, such as fees for contaminants, overloaded bins, dumpster locks and additional bin pickups, beginning in January.
Fees for these and over 200 other city services were already increased in April, as officials sought to lower city subsidies and gradually shift the cost burden for certain services from taxpayers to the individual use, but to only 50% of the recommended cost recovery level.
On Tuesday, Utilities Department staff recommended that rather than waiting to increase solid waste fees to 100% of cost recovery over the next five years as originally planned, the City Council agree to raise those specific fees to 100% of cost recovery to avoid having to subsidize them with the solid waste fund.
The council approved the action in a 3-2 vote, with councilmembers Etta Waterfield and Carlos Escobedo dissenting. Councilwoman Gloria Soto spoke in favor of the increases, noting that delaying cost increases more than necessary doesn't do any good.
"My concern is that if we don't make these adjustments the way we are doing them now, that years down the line our ratepayers are going to see a dramatic increase that is a lot less affordable. That’s why I support these adjustments," Soto said.