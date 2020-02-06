You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria campus of San Joaquin Valley College to begin medical program classes Monday

The new Santa Maria campus of San Joaquin Valley College will start its first classes for students in medical programs on Monday, Feb. 10, according to campus President Alyssa Perry.

The enrollment date was incorrect in a previous story as a result of an error in a college press release. 

The Santa Maria campus will begin classes in their other technical and industrial programs in the coming months, including pharmacy technician, criminal justice, HVAC-R and business administration classes.

The campus is located at 303 Plaza Drive and students initially will share space with students at Santa Barbara Business College, which was recently acquired by San Joaquin Valley College.

Santa Barbara Business College will remain an independent college until currently-enrolled students finish their programs. For now, students will continue their business classes at Plaza Drive, sharing facilities and class space with new San Joaquin Valley College students. 

Rather than running on a semester or quarter system, the junior college offers linear programs where enrollment can be offered at different times throughout the year, meaning programs start on different dates. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

