Jade Gudino was just 2 years old when she decided she wanted to be a dancer.
The Lompoc resident said she was watching a parade with her family and was immediately captivated by the young dancers she saw in the procession representing Garcia Dance Studio.
“I said, ‘Mom, I want to be in it,’” Jade said of her early inspiration. “[My mom] said, ‘When you’re 3, I’ll sign you up.’”
Now 9 years old, Jade has not only excelled at dancing, but could be on the verge of leading one of the most historic parades in Santa Barbara County.
Jade is among 10 finalists from around the county who will audition this weekend for the Junior Spirit of Fiesta title for this year’s Old Spanish Days celebration. The auditions, at which Jade will perform a flamenco routine and also be judged on interviews, are scheduled to begin at noon Saturday, April 13, at the La Cumbre Junior High School Auditorium in Santa Barbara.
“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” said Jade, who is the lone finalist from the North County
A fourth-grader at Lompoc’s La Cañada Elementary School, Jade began preparing for the Junior Spirit of Fiesta competition last September. The junior contest is open to dancers ages 8 to 10, and the person who is ultimately selected will join with the winner of the Spirit of Fiesta contest, which is open to dancers ages 16 to 20, and “lead the annual parade in a traditional white dress and [embody] the gaiety and vitality of Santa Barbara’s annual summer festival,” according to the Old Spanish Days website.
“She has come to be the visual representation of Fiesta, a goodwill ambassador to local residents and visitors alike,” the website noted.
To reach Saturday’s audition, Jade first had to make it through a preliminary audition in January. As the only selection from about two dozen Lompoc dancers who tried out, she plans to represent Garcia Dance Studio, the city of Lompoc and all of the North County with her performance on Saturday.
Laura Garcia-Haas, who runs Garcia Dance Studio, said that Jade’s selection as a finalist is a “big deal” for the studio. The only dancer in the 23-year history of Garcia Dance Studio to win the junior competition was Garcia-Haas’ daughter, Marissa, in 2003.
Adding to Garcia-Haas’ close connection with the event, she won the Spirit of Fiesta competition herself as an 18-year-old in 1986.
“We’re really proud of her,” she said of Jade.
Garcia-Haas said she has worked with Jade to try to prepare her for what to expect at the audition. In addition to those conversations, Jade has had a choreographer come work with her each week at Garcia Dance Studio and has also worked to improve her speaking and interview talents.
“It’s countless hours of dancing, practicing and going through interview skills,” Garcia-Haas said. “It’s a lot of preparation, but she’s just worked really hard.”
Jade’s selection as a finalist in the Junior Spirit of Fiesta competition started what has been a milestone year already for the young performer. Last month, she was chosen as Garcia Dance Studio’s Dancer of the Year, an honor that her sister, Evelyn, achieved three years ago. As the Dancer of the Year — or “DOTY,” for short — Jade will lead many of the studio’s events this year.
Cari Gudino, Jade’s mom, said she has enjoyed watching both Jade and Evelyn grow as dancers.
“It’s something that they’re very passionate about,” she said. “I’ve taught them to be passionate and disciplined, and this is something that they really wanted to do.”
Jade has a moment in her routine where she personally thanks her mother for all of her support. Cari Gudino said she only learned about that aspect of the performance recently and was pleasantly surprised to hear it.
“It really means a lot because I try my hardest to get them where they’re at,” she said. “It’s a lot of work because I have three kids. It takes time to take them to practice, it takes money to pay for it, it takes time to make sure they’re disciplined and on time. It takes a lot of work and a lot of scheduling around work and other activities when you have a big family.”
That big family will likely be well-represented at Saturday’s audition, as Jade expects to have about 30 family members in the audience, as well as other supporters.
Garcia-Haas said she has tried to keep Jade focused on the experience and not necessarily the outcome.
“There’s a lot of tough competition out there, so what I tell all of my girls is to have fun and that this is an experience they’ll never forget,” she said. “All of the girls work so hard to try to win this title. I think each girl has just as good a chance to win it because they’re all so good and all the studios are so great.”
Cari Gudino said she’ll be proud no matter what after seeing what Jade has put into the competition.
“Whether you win or not, you have tried your hardest and you were the only girl from Lompoc who tried out and made the top 10,” she said she told her daughter. “If you don’t win, that’s OK. We will try again and we know exactly what to do. It’s a learning experience and it’s great for her. … She’s made us proud and we’ve taught her that hard work and dedication gets her to achieve any goal, and that’s what our main focus is.”
As for Jade, she said she’s just looking to put on a show.
“I’m really excited to dance for all the people that are going to be watching me and supporting me,” she said. “I’m thinking that I can do this and I’m ready.”
The Old Spanish Days Fiesta is scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 4 in Santa Barbara. The Historical Parade, which has been held since 1924, will begin at noon Friday, Aug. 2, and the Children's Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
For more information on the event, visit https://oldspanishdays-fiesta.org.