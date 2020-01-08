Santa Barbara County Sheriffs searching for multiple suspects in Solvang

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is searching for mulitple suspects in the Skytt Mesa area after a vehicle pursuit, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and deputies from the Sheriff's office are searching for the suspects with the help of an air unit, and have detained at least one person with other suspects still on the loose.

There are also reports of multiple vehicle collisions associated with the pursuit in the area of Avenue of Flags in Buellton.

Solvang Elementary School has been placed on lock down while Santa Barbara County Sheriff's units search for suspects in the area.

Residents in the Skytt Mesa neighborhood and in the area of Hans Christian Anderson Park were requested by the Sheriff's Office to shelter in place.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

