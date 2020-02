Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect in the area of Thumbelina Drive and Odenese Street in Buellton, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Several officers and an air unit are on scene trying to apprehend a suspect who allegedly fled from officers investigating a possible stolen vehicle.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

