You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Barbara County reports three COVID-19 deaths from July, plus 60 additional cases

Santa Barbara County reports three COVID-19 deaths from July, plus 60 additional cases

  • Updated

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, all of which occurred in the month of July but were not reported due to a delay in confirmation that COVID-19 was the main cause of death.

According to the Public Health Department, one of the three individuals lived in Santa Maria, was between the ages of 50-69 and died on July 5.

The two others lived in a congregate living facility in the South County unincorporated area, which includes Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria, and were over the age of 70. They died on July 29 and 30.

Read the full story here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Player of the Decade: Finals showdown is set
High School

Player of the Decade: Finals showdown is set

  • Updated

You all cast more than 7,000 votes between the four semifinalists in our Player of the Decade contest. 

Though it was close, there were two decisive victories and both semifinalists are low-seed underdogs who have scored upsets in every round so far. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News