Santa Barbara County needs more data tracking in jail population reduction, criminal justice heads say

Santa Barbara County’s criminal justice leaders, speaking at a special Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, supported expanding diversion programs to reduce the County Jail population, but they also said more resources and more data collection and analysis are needed to determine which programs are working.
Assuring diversity and inclusion in the services the county provides is embedded in the county’s mission, and programs have already been launched to increase diversity and inclusion not only in public services but also in the county’s work force, officials said.
Those were just a few of the points made during a report on “Criminal Justice and Racial Equity in Santa Barbara County,” that supervisors asked staff to prepare in June and received at the special meeting.
