Santa Barbara County confirms 98 additional COVID-19 cases; officials define 'active' cases

An additional 98 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County with 333 cases known to still be active, the county Public Health Department reported Tuesday.
At a press conference, Public Health officials clarified the exact meaning of the identifier "active." According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, a case is considered active and still infectious if less than 10 days have passed from either the onset of symptoms or the testing date.
However, there are likely more active cases than what is reported by the department, Do-Reynoso said.
