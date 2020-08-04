Santa Barbara County confirms 303 COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 3-day span

An additional 31 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday in Santa Barbara County following the confirmation of 272 cases over the Aug. 1-2 weekend along with one virus-related death.
According to the county Public Health Department, 215 new cases were reported Saturday followed by an additional 57 on Sunday, plus the 31 confirmed Monday.
The county now has 6,464 cases with 249 still active, including cases from the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, according to county data.
Read the full story here.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!