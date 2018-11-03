The Santa Barbara County Cattlewomen, with the help of Valley 4-H Club, hosted a wonderful beef-themed meal for a full house of 75 Center members and special guests from Solvang's City Council on Oct. 17.
The Wednesday Dinner Night consisted of a fresh green salad, sliced fresh hot bread and bowls of beef vegetable stew. The meal was followed by dessert of decadent brownies topped with vanilla ice cream. The entire meal was served with youthful enthusiasm and smiles by the Valley 4-H Club members.
Center members were not the only ones who were treated to the fantastic culinary skills of the Cattlewomen, as candidates for both City Council and Mayoral seats were invited to a "meet, greet and eat".
Folks were engaged in conversation, sharing memories of the Center and its importance in their lives, which was a perfect opportunity for those that didn't get a chance to meet with their city officials, to do so.
As the evening began to wind down, members and guests were treated to a power point presentation of renderings of the future Center with space and a place to accommodate our growing community. (Everyone is anxiously staying tuned for updates and the eventual grand reveal). This was followed by a wonderful lively raffle of goodies donated by the Cattlewomen, Back at the Ranch and delicious chocolates from Kim Jensen.
Many thanks to the Santa Barbara County Cattlewomen for their continued support of the Solvang Senior Center. Their connection with our community runs deep and their passion for nurturing the next generation through their fostering of 4-H youngsters is quite evident. Our community is fortunate to have these fantastic dedicated women in their midst.