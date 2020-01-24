Same story: Cabrillo makes 12 fourth quarter free throws, sinks Lompoc

Lompoc's girls were whistled for 17 fouls in the second half Friday night, and Cabrillo's girls cashed in during the fourth quarter.
The Conquistadores launched 18 fourth-quarter free throws, made 12 and pulled away for a 44-31 win on Bryan Ayer Court in front of a capacity crowd at Lompoc's Paisola Pavilion in this Lompoc Valley rivalry game.
Cabrillo out-scored Lompoc 18-11 in the fourth quarter and 29-17 in the second half.
"It's been a little rough for us," Cabrillo's Maiya McIntyre said of her team's free throw shooting afterward.
"But we've been working a lot on it in practice. It's been getting better."
The Conquistadores' labor in practice on their foul shooting paid off, and Cabrillo finished a sweep of its home-and-home Channel League series with Lompoc to move to 12-9, 4-2. The Conquistadores beat the Braves 41-27 at Lompoc on Jan. 10.
"It feels good, yes," McIntyre said of her team's sweep of its big rival. "It's always going to be top competition when these teams play each other, and both teams play really hard."
Both teams did indeed play very hard Friday night, though the action was often frenetic and unsettled. There was a lot of good defense and a lot of poor shooting by both teams.
Both squads finished with several more turnovers than baskets. Numerous scrambles for loose balls ended up with jump ball calls, with players from both teams on the floor.
Cabrilllo senior captain Morgan McIntyre, with 10 points, was the only player from either team in double figures.
Maiya McIntyre completed a big old-fashioned 3-point play at the 4:35 mark of the fourth quarter to put the Conqs up 32-24. Lompoc shooting guard Mya Mendoza fouled out on the play and the Braves' Natalie Soriano fouled out 43 seconds later.
Five Cabrillo players made at least one foul shot in the fourth quarter. Thea Reagan made three of her four. Maiya McIntyre and Jesse Jenkins both converted old fashioned 3-point plays for Cabrillo in the fourth.
Neither team made many 3's, but Cabrillo helped itself by sinking two, one by Morgan McIntyre and one by Alexa Smith, in the third quarter. Reagan buried a trey deep in the left corner to give Cabrillo a 15-14 lead at halftime.
Mallory Branum had Lompoc's lone 3-point basket.
Nine Conquistadores and eight Braves scored. Five Lompoc players had four points each. Kayla Taylor led the Braves with six points.
Both teams have 7 p.m. Channel League home games, next Tuesday, Cabrillo against Dos Pueblos and Lompoc against San Marcos.
Girls soccer
Orcutt Academy 5, Mission Prep 1
The top-ranked team in the CIF Central Section's Division 4 rolled to a win over the Royals at Orcutt Community Park.
Hope Smith tallied twice for the Spartans, and Taylor Martinez, Elianna Kiine and Mecaelea Lopez all scored once. Lopez became Orcutt's all-time scoring leader earlier this year.
Sienna Ascencio had two assists, on Orcutt's last two goals, Ciarra Luna Vasquez had one for the Spartans (16-4-2, 7-1), who lead the Ocean League.
Abigail Valencia and Ally Britt split time as goalkeepers for the Spartans. Orcutt got a strong all-around game from Martinez and Keanna Ackerman, and strong defense from center backs Vanessa Lopez and Kira Hopkins.
Templeton 1, Nipomo 0
Nipomo goalkeeper Alexis Acosta stopped a penalty kick, but the Eagles edged the Titans in an Ocean League game.