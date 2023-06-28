The sale of so-called safe-and-sane fireworks is officially underway in Lompoc ahead of the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday.
Legal fireworks sales at six approved locations began Tuesday at noon and will continue through 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.
The following nonprofit organizations are authorized to sell safe-and-sane fireworks in parking lots at the following locations, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.:
• Cornerstone Church of Lompoc, 415 W. Central Ave. (Big Brand Tire)
• Lompoc Employee Development Association, 1309 N. H St. (99 Cents Only Store)
• First Apostolic Church, 701 W. Central Ave. (Walmart)
• Lompoc Valley Baptist Church, 729 North H St. (Boot Barn)
• Victory Outreach Church 1206 W. Ocean Ave. (Dollar General)
• Lompoc Valley Parks, Recreation & Pool Foundation 1500 N. H St. (Albertsons)
Safe-and-sane fireworks are only permitted in the City of Lompoc for use on Tuesday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
According to city officials, all fireworks are prohibited in Santa Barbara County outside of Lompoc city limits, except in Santa Maria and Guadalupe.
Firework usage rules will be enforced by Lompoc fire and police departments with zero tolerance for illegal fireworks, officials said, noting that violators will be cited and fined.
Minors under the age of 18 are not permitted to light fireworks or possess them without an adult present.
City ordinance dictates that fireworks must not be discharged on or over another person’s property, and may not be ignited or discharged within 10 feet of a residence, or in a public area.
The Lompoc Fire Department encourages community members igniting fireworks to be mindful of dry brush in the area and stay clear of places with dry brush.
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau parking lot is the only city-sanctioned open discharge area where residents can set off their safe-and-sane fireworks on July 4.
There is no fee associated with the location, and families are encouraged to bring chairs and have a safe experience, officials said.
For more information, community members can call the city at 805-875-8100.