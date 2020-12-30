You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saints make deep playoff run

Saints make deep playoff run

Santa Maria's Edgar Garces is our All-Area MVP
Buy Now

Santa Maria senior Edgar Garces is the MVP of the 2020 All-Area boys soccer team.

Just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in mid-March, Santa Maria High's boys soccer team made a thrilling run through the CIF Central Section playoffs. The Saints made it all the way to the Division 1 title game, a contest they hosted against Fresno Central, which was the defending CIF champ.

Though Central squeaked out a 1-0 win, Santa Maria still had plenty to be proud of. Edgar Garces was named the All-Area MVP and Saints coach Eduardo Cuna was named the All-Area Coach of the Year. The Saints went on to win a state playoff game before losing to La Habra, an eventual state champion, in the regional semifinals. 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News