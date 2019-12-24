Roundup: Cabrillo wrestlers finish 2nd; Soccer wins twice Saturday

Cabrillo wrestlers finish 2nd; Soccer update
The Cabrillo girls wrestling team had a solid showing at the Morro Bay Tournament last weekend.
Cabrillo wrestlers Miiya Adames and Lydia Monedero both took second place while Jasmine Gonzales and Destiny Burke finished fourth at the tournament.
The Cabrillo girls soccer team entered the holiday break with a 4-6-1 overall record. The Conqs lost 4-1 to Division 1 team Fullerton Sunny Hills, which is the defending CIF Southern Section Division 2 champ, last weekend.
On Saturday, Cabrillo beat Redlands 1-0 and finished up with another 1-0 win over Calvary Chapel. They are scheduled to next play at Oxnard on Jan. 4.
Lompoc Babe Ruth registration, league looking for coaches
Registration for the Lompoc Babe Ruth 2020 spring season is open.
There are early bird registration dates set for Dec. 28 and Jan. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The fee is $140 for early bird registration. A birth certificate is the only document required.
After Jan. 5, the fee rises to $170 and two registration dates are scheduled for Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All sign-ups will be held at George Meyer Field, 1200 East Airport Ave. in Lompoc.
Tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Opening Day is scheduled for March 1, 2020.
The league is also looking for coaches. Email ejhrunner@yahoo.com or call (805) 291-6469 for details. Babe Ruth offers coach certification in the children protection program.
Lompoc baseball reunion set
A Lompoc High baseball reunion is in the works.
Former assistant coach Jimmy McKaskle, along with former longtime coach Dan Bodary and former player Tom Harmon, are organizing the event to commemorate the 1970 Lompoc High baseball team that won the CIF Southern Section championship.
"Coach Bodary, Tom Harmon and I have tried to put together something that is a little of what we remember Lompoc used to be," McKaskle said.
A 'Lompoc style barbecue' will be served by the Kiwanis Club.
"We will have some time reserved just for ourselves and our family members, and then open it up for the those in the town who want to come and spend some time with us," McKaskle added.
As Lompoc's coach, Bodary won CIF titles in 1970, 1974, 1979 and 1993. He won 18 league championships and 615 total games over 35 years of coaching.
The date of the reunion is set for Jan. 18, 2020. The former team members are asked to arrive at 12 p.m. at the Schuyler River Bottom Ranch located at 1330 Barton Ave., in Lompoc. The family has donated the facility for the occasion.
Group pictures will be taken at 12:30 p.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. team members, family and guests will mingle.
From 3 p.m. to 7 the team members, families and guests will then spend time with community members.
For any more information, contact McKaskle (928) 710-1843, Bodary at (805) 588-4648 or Harmon at (805) 717-0982.
AHC baseball camp
Hancock College baseball will be hosting its annual Winter Bulldog Baseball Camp Jan. 2–4 for children ages 6-13. The camp will take place at John Osborne Field on Hancock's Santa Maria campus. The camp costs $100 per child and $75 per additional family member. Payments can be made via cash or check to "Hancock Baseball."
Participants will be given drink and lunch breaks during the event and will need to have their parents provide them with snacks and water. Participants will learn fundamental techniques and skills taught by current and former Hancock players and coaches.
Skills include:
- Swing fundamentals/consistency
- Bunting
- Proper fielding techniques
- Throwing fundamentals
- Pitching mechanics
- Arm care and injury prevention
- Confidence and the mental aspects of pitching
To sign up, visit the camps tab in the top right of the Allan Hancock College Athletics website or go to http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/Bulldog_Baseball_Camp
Pirates Youth Baseball Camp
The Santa Ynez High School coaches and players will be holding a youth baseball camp on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the high school's baseball field.
The camp is for players ages 6 to 13 and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The camp will teach basic fundamentals including the mechanics of hitting, fielding and base running.
The cost is $50.
Contact head coach Warren Dickey to reserve a spot at wdickey@syvuhsd.org. Checks should be made payable to SYVUHSD Baseball Boosters.
Central Coast Venom Baseball seeks board members
Central Coast Venom (CCV) Baseball is seeking new board members for its 2020 season. Contact Jason Ramirez at 805-598-8204 for details.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the both the boys varsity and junior varsity tennis teams.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.