Roundup: Cabrillo wrestlers finish 2nd; Soccer wins twice Saturday

Tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 1, 2020.

The league is also looking for coaches. Email ejhrunner@yahoo.com or call (805) 291-6469 for details. Babe Ruth offers coach certification in the children protection program.

Lompoc baseball reunion set

A Lompoc High baseball reunion is in the works.

Former assistant coach Jimmy McKaskle, along with former longtime coach Dan Bodary and former player Tom Harmon, are organizing the event to commemorate the 1970 Lompoc High baseball team that won the CIF Southern Section championship.

"Coach Bodary, Tom Harmon and I have tried to put together something that is a little of what we remember Lompoc used to be," McKaskle said.

A 'Lompoc style barbecue' will be served by the Kiwanis Club.

"We will have some time reserved just for ourselves and our family members, and then open it up for the those in the town who want to come and spend some time with us," McKaskle added.