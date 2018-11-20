Former Cabrillo runner Anthony Tyler II is now a two-time college All-American.
The UC Merced runner accelerated his way to a time of 24 minutes, 51 seconds at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Nov. 16.
His time not only got him to finish 15th overall, but earned his second straight All-American honor with the Bobcats – which additionally makes him the program’s first-ever runner to accomplish that feat.
In a news release, Tyler’s head coach Mike Barbee detailed the focus his runner had in the final meet of the season.
“Anthony has been focused on putting his nose in the individual mix all fall and today was no different,” Barbee said in the release. “He was running with the lead group until the leaders split at about four kilometers. After drifting back to 17th, Anthony fought hard and was able to reel in a couple guys from that front pack. Anthony is quick to remind the guys that his first trip to nationals as a freshman in 2015 led to a result only 20 places from last. Now, in the past two seasons, he's been able to earn All-American status twice and become UC Merced's only male Cal Pac Champion.
Tyler is a 2015 graduate of Cabrillo High. His 24:51 time is an improvement over the 25:23 time he earned last November in the NAIA championship meet.
Girls soccer
Lompoc 7, Coast Union 0
The Braves moved to 2-0 to start the year with the rout of Coast Union in a non-league game played on Saturday afternoon at Huyck Stadium.
Two Lompoc players delivered the hat trick for the Braves – Katie Guzman and Monica Escalante both scored three goals apiece. Adrianna Waldron scored the other goal for the Braves.
Sophomore goal keeper Breanna Contreras kept the ball from going inside the net – recording the shutout for LHS.
Arroyo Grande 4, Lompoc 1 (Monday)
Ayziah Simmons scored the lone goal of the evening for the Braves, as LHS endured its first loss of the season.
Simmons’ points were unassisted and scored off of a rebound, her head coach Jason Cochrane said. He added his team didn’t start fast right away.
“We came into the match a little slow, I felt,” Cochrane said by phone. “And we couldn’t match their (Arroyo Grande’s) intensity at the opening whistle. They scored early, then continued pressing through most of the half.”
Lompoc made some second half adjustments and applied improved pressure on the Eagles’ offense. But LHS finished the evening at 2-1 overall.
The Braves will now travel to Coast Union next Monday at 3:30 p.m. for a non-league battle.
Girls basketball
Oxnard 52, Cabrillo 43
The Conquistadores wrapped up their appearance in the Gold Coast Tournament at 1-3 overall after falling to the Yellow Jackets late Saturday at San Marcos.
Jesse Jenkins led CHS with 14 points. Three different Conquistadores scored nine points apiece: Alexa McCune, Thea Reagan and Riley Perry.
Defensively, McCune led the way in steals with two. Cabrillo swatted five Oxnard attempts in the game – as McCune, Reagan, Jenkins, Kiki Dial and Katie Heath all got one block each.
Cabrillo will now take a week off before hosting Mission Prep, a CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoff qualifier from last season, on Monday, Nov. 26 at the CHS gym.
Boys basketball
Ventura 64, Cabrillo 56
Playing in a rare Saturday evening contest to open the season, CHS found itself down 42-19 at halftime before rallying back and then falling by eight points at the CHS gym.
The Conquistadores were led by Jeremy Hicks and his 18 points. He was the only Conq player to reach past double figures on the evening.
Eddy Little finished second on CHS with seven points. Three Conq players – Alec Brown, Blake Beecher and Hayden Jory – all scored six points apiece.
Cabrillo took part in The Coach Classic at Oxnard Santa Clara High School that started on Nov. 20 and ends Nov. 23. The Conqs are scheduled to take on Santa Monica St. Monica High, Pacifica and Foothill Tech at the tournament according to Max Preps.
Lompoc 71, Orcutt Academy 28
The Braves defeated a shorthanded Spartans team on Monday night to kick off the season.
Andrew Villa was one of three Braves who reached double figures in scoring, netting a team-high 17 on the evening. Benecio Cayabyab added 11 points. Walker Grossi chipped in 10 points.
Ryan Morgan and Collin Oestereich both had nine points.
Aidan Carroll led OAHS with 13 points.