The Rotary Club of Lompoc has partnered with Scratch Kitchen for a fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 24, which is recognized across the globe as World Polio Day, aimed at supporting the eradication of the paralyzing disease.
The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24, at the Scratch Kitchen restaurant, located at 610 North H St. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be directed to the Rotary International’s Global Polio Eradication Initiative, according to organizers.
“We want our friends and neighbors in Lompoc to know that polio still exists in the world,” said Ed Braxton, the president of the Rotary Club of Lompoc. “Many folks believe that this disease isn’t a threat anymore. But, it is until there are no new reported cases and everyone possible is vaccinated. … Chef Augusto Caudillo, a fellow member of the Lompoc Rotary, is graciously opening the doors of Scratch Kitchen to support this great cause.”