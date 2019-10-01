I told three people the story and all three had the exact same response, which was — “It’s a small world.”
The dictionary includes that phrase, calling it an idiom “used to show surprise when one meets someone one knows at an unexpected place or finds out that one shares a friend, acquaintance, etc., with another person.”
The latter part of that phase is exactly what happened. All three of my friends were right-on with their classifications.
As for the story, it happened at a big charity event in a nearby town. We were walking around at the reception, looking for a place to set our drinks and food. We found a table occupied by two men, but with plenty enough space to fit the three of us as well.
We got to talking about all sorts of things, including how we were connected with the charity, and eventually, also, where we all lived. One guy was from Chicago, having out special for the event. The other one drove up from Orange County. They were both contractors, and long-time work associates.
When it got around to us, we told them what we do and where we live, and one of them, who was familiar with and loved visiting our little town, asked, “What brought you there?”
I explained how, years ago, I had been on the road traveling with a singer/songwriter, and that every time we came through this part of California my now-wife showed up to hear the music. We fell in love, and I moved from the hustle and bustle of L.A. to the natural beauty and the more pleasing tempo of the Valley and the Central Coast.
The Californian asked about the singer/songwriter, and when I noted that he’s still out there doing it, and is currently based in Detroit, the guy went, “Yeah, Detroit! That’s where I’m from!”
I said, “Me too!”
“What part of town,” I asked.
He said the name, and excitedly, I replied, “Me too!”
“Which school?”
He answered, and I exclaimed, “Me too!”
“What year?”
Amazing! We went to the same school, 2,383 miles away, at the same time. He asked my name, and when I told him, he was incredulous.
“Of course I know you!” and then he went, “Dolmetsch to Colone — touchdown!”
He was referring to our high school quarterback, and me, the wide receiver. We led our team to an undefeated season and a No. 2 ranking, and in the process were both awarded the state’s highest athletic honors. We still maintain we were the best, but because of weird playoff rules, we never got the chance to prove it on the field.
The more we talked, the more synchronicities we discovered, and the more people, places and even employers we had in common.
I later told three friends about it, and they all made the same “small world” comment, but they also all said, “This happens to you more than anyone I know,” and I think they might be right. In fact, when the guy from Orange County blurted out where he was from, my wife nonchalantly said, “Of course you are.”
That’s how common it has become to have some sort of shared synchronistic experience with someone, in some unlikely setting or out of the way place.
So, it’s a small world, and it’s getting smaller all the time, which means we are becoming ever-more connected through technology, travel and transportation, social media, cultural diffusion and expanded personal awareness.
The trick is to find bigness in the smallness, and smallness in the bigness, which means seeking and finding wonder, mystery and new experiences within the scope of our ordinary routines and limited geographic movements, while also expecting and finding connection, association and familiarity in a vast and uncertain universe.
