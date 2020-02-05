Robert Greer | DE/LB

Recruited as a defensive lineman, Greer also was a tight end and linebacker under head coach Kyle Williams at Westview High in San Diego. Greer made 116 tackles (72 solo) as a senior and 119 as a junior, earning first-team All-Palomar League honors both seasons. He also was named the league’s defensive MVP, played in both the Makasi Bowl and Spanos All-Star Game and landed on the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Academic Team.

The No. 1 tackler in the Palomar League in both 2018 and 2019, Greer also contributed 16 sacks, broke up 14 passes, forced 13 fumbles, recovered nine fumbles and blocked a punt in the two seasons combined.

Greer, who plans to major in biomedical engineering, also visited San Diego and Brown and received offers from Air Force, Montana State and UC Davis before choosing Cal Poly because “it is a school that will help me reach my full potential in the classroom and on the field. The prestige of the engineering program and the culture of the school and football program weight my decision. The school is beautiful in a great location and everyone has a great attitude. I am very excited and proud of my decision!”