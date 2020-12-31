You are the owner of this article.
Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez makes state semis

One wrestler also had a stellar individual postseason. Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez earned league MVP honors and advanced to the state semifinals.

Mendez finished in fourth place at 108 pounds in the state tournament at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

He was also the Mountain League champion at 108 pounds and won at the CIT meet at Morro Bay early in 2020.

