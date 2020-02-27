Righetti's Mendez and Rodriguez, Santa Ynez' Sandoval move into CIF State quarterfinals

BAKERSFIELD - Righetti’s Dominic Mendez (106 pounds) and Matt Rodriguez (138), along with Richie Sandoval of Santa Ynez (120) all moved into the quarterfinals of the CIF State Boys Wrestling Tournament Thursday.

Thursday marked opening day of the three-day state tournament at Mechanics Bank Arena. Mendez, Rodriguez and Sandoval all went 3-0 that day.

They were the only Central Coast wrestlers to make it through the first day of the three-day boys or girls double-elimination tournaments unbeaten.

Results of consolation matches were unknown at press time.

Nipomo Senior Jesse Garza won his first-round match at 195 then lost by fall to top seed Guillermo Escobedo of Los Altos.

The other area qualifiers for the state tournament, Elijah De La Torre of Pioneer Valley (106 pounds), Aaron Ybarra of Righetti (126), Righetti’s Jasun Bautista (132), Richard Gonzalez (145) and Jacob Medrano (220) of St. Joseph, along with Adrian Stout of Righetti (182) lost in the first round.

On the girls side, Pioneer Valley’s Shanthie Del Toro (106 pounds) and Mya Velasquez (121), along with Leila Martin (150) of Nipomo, all won in the first round before losing in the second.