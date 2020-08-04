You have permission to edit this article.
Retired Santa Maria probation officer pleads not guilty; released on own recognizance

A retired Santa Barbara County probation officer accused of bilking his union out of several hundred thousand dollars, pleaded not guilty on Monday and a judge ordered his immediate release from jail over the objection of a prosecutor.

Manuel "Ed" Torres, 64, appeared from the Santa Barbara County Jail by video conference in a Santa Maria courtroom, where he entered the not guilty plea to 15 felony charges, including tax evasion, and denied five enhancements.

The charges, which were filed on Friday, stem from a yearlong investigation in which Torres is accused of stealing more than $600,000 from the Santa Barbara County Probation Peace Officers Association over a 10-year period from 2009 to 2019.

