Retired school psychologist Barry Marks, who was worked in the human service field for more than 30 years, has been revealed as the 11th nominee for this year’s Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.
Marks’ colleagues and fellow community members have honored him for his professional endeavors and his continued commitment to their well-being, according to the Peace Prize committee.
“Since the inception of the Peace Prize, [Marks] has nominated many worthy candidates, at least one of whom is a past recipient,” read a statement from the Peace Prize committee. “He recognized the Peace Prize as an important way to support community members doing small things with big effects. By his active participation in many important community support activities, he has first-hand experience and awareness of the people leading them.”
Marks is currently active in local suicide prevention efforts and is helping with the training of hotline volunteers. While in Virginia, he was a certified instructor for the “Question, Persuade, Refer” program, as well as for the Association of Suicide Intervention and Support Training program.
Suicide is now considered the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the second leading cause of death in the 15 to 26 age group. Approximately 20 American veterans or active-duty service members kill themselves each day, according to figures released by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Marks has also volunteered as a family advocate for special needs students; he is a lead wish granter for the Make-A-Wish Foundation; and he holds a black belt in Aikido, the nonviolent Japanese martial art that develops internal discipline and self-awareness over physical prowess.
Marks has also worked with the North County Rape Crisis and Child Abuse Center, according to the Peace Prize committee.
Marks’ other previous activities include serving as past president of the Lompoc Mental Health Association, serving on the Sexual Assault Advisory Committee of the California Office of Criminal Justice Planning, serving on the Lompoc Public Library Commission, and chairing the Advisory Council for the Central Coast Agency on Aging.
Previous nominees this year have been Grocery Outlet co-owners Alix and Aaron Crocker; artist and muralist Vicki Andersen; Hancock College Trustee Jeff Hall; YMCA board member Lucy Thoms-Harrington; the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians; Chaplain Keith McLellan; Girl Scout leader Penelope Toll; Lompoc Police Officer Mauricio Calderon; Lompoc school board appointee Gloria Grijalva; and local volunteer Dave Baker.
The current holder of the prize is Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl.
The ninth annual Peace Prize ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village. The public is invited to attend.