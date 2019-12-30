'Resolution Run' planned for New Year's Day at River Bend Park

'Resolution Run' planned for New Year's Day at River Bend Park

Lompoc community members are invited to ring in a healthy new year by participating in the city's annual Resolution Run, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the River Bend Park fitness trail, located at the north end of A Street.

The three-mile fun run, put on by the Lompoc Recreation Division, is open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Participants will be able to walk or run the course. Registration is $20.

Participants can register the morning of the event, or by searching "Resolution Run" at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation/Activity_Search.

