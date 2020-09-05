Residents rally for opening Santa Maria's Rancho Bowl despite COVID-19 threat

Santa Maria resident Richard Cunningham served a little more than two years in the Army starting in 1967 and in the Vietnam War. He spent the last eight months of his enlistment at a San Francisco hospital recovering from a gunshot wound he received while in the country.

Cunningham, 72, doesn't talk about his experience, but he retired after a 40-decade career in the construction industry. He started Back Alley Pro, a shop that caters to professional bowlers, and took up the sport himself to stay occupied and help cope with his post-traumatic stress disorder.

But his business and Santa Maria's Rancho Bowl are under threat of closing permanently due to COVID-19 restrictions, if they can't reopen soon. Wade Stever, Rancho Bowl's general manager, and Cunningham organized a rally Saturday at the bowling alley located at 128 E. Donovan Road, where Cunningham's shop is located.

Both Cunningham and Stever are members of Open California Bowling Centers Now, a Facebook group with more than 5,500 members, and part of a larger statewide effort to petition Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials to reopen bowling alleys despite the coronavirus.

"People like me need something because of our age," Cunningham said. "They know about PTSD. If affects us and everything we do in our nature of life and now we're sitting idle, doing nothing. That easily creates more problems."