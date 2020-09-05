Residents rally for opening Santa Maria's Rancho Bowl despite COVID-19 threat

Santa Maria resident Richard Cunningham served a little more than two years in the Army starting in 1967 and in the Vietnam War. He spent the last eight months of his enlistment at a San Francisco hospital recovering from a gunshot wound he received while in the country.
Cunningham, 72, doesn't talk about his experience, but he retired after a 40-decade career in the construction industry. He started Back Alley Pro, a shop that caters to professional bowlers, and took up the sport himself to stay occupied and help cope with his post-traumatic stress disorder.
But his business and Santa Maria's Rancho Bowl are under threat of closing permanently due to COVID-19 restrictions, if they can't reopen soon. Wade Stever, Rancho Bowl's general manager, and Cunningham organized a rally Saturday at the bowling alley located at 128 E. Donovan Road, where Cunningham's shop is located.
Both Cunningham and Stever are members of Open California Bowling Centers Now, a Facebook group with more than 5,500 members, and part of a larger statewide effort to petition Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials to reopen bowling alleys despite the coronavirus.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 71 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, for a total of 8,300 cases in the county…
"People like me need something because of our age," Cunningham said. "They know about PTSD. If affects us and everything we do in our nature of life and now we're sitting idle, doing nothing. That easily creates more problems."
Owned by Luke and Ashlee Carranza, and Vicki Murray, Rancho Bowl has been open more than 60 years and employs dozens of people.
Rancho Bowl closed after Newsom's initial shutdown order in March but reopened from June 15 to July 1. It shut down again after customers weren't abiding by health guidelines, such as mask requirements, according to Stever.
Before reopening, Stever reduced 32 bowling lanes to 16 in order to comply with physical distancing guidelines and spent $20,000 on cleaning materials. He and his employees spent time developing a system to keep the bowling alley sanitized and safe, but never had a chance to see it work.
The venue and its sport should be open because it attracts a diversity of bowlers across the state, providing recreation and a therapeutic activity for senior citizens and kids with special needs, according to Stever.
"There's not a whole lot out there for special needs kids," Stever said. "There's no other sport like bowling for them. That's the highlight of their lives.
"Isolation is a killer. You've got to have social interaction."
Bowling alleys across the Central Coast are in danger of closing permanently because of the coronavirus restrictions, according to Stever. The one in Paso Robles is no longer in business and the alleys located at Cal Poly, Pismo Beach and Goleta are temporarily closed.
On Aug. 28, Newsom issued "A Blueprint for A Safer Economy," or a color-coded, tiered reopening system that allows businesses to operate and graduate to less restrictive tiers if the number of coronavirus cases in the county drops below certain thresholds.
Santa Barbara County is coded purple, the most restrictive tier, meaning that bowling alleys cannot operate indoors because the coronavirus risk level is "widespread," or that new confirmed cases exceed seven or more per 100,000 people. More than 8,300 residents have been infected and 97 have died from the coronavirus, according to county health officials.
In order for bowling alleys to reopen, the county must be in the orange tier, indicating "moderate" coronavirus spread, with less than four new daily positive cases per 100,000 people.
