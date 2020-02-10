Rescue dogs help heal wounded warriors

It was from the advice of Marilyn Offut, great, great grand niece of Jarvis Offutt, Offutt AFB’s namesake, that convinced Dillon to work as a dog trainer full time after working with her dog.

Dillon has trained dogs for every purpose and function with the exceptions of seeing-eye dogs and hearing-impaired dogs. But it was in service dogs, for his fellow veterans, where he saw an opportunity to help.

Trained service dogs typically cost $25,000 to $30,000 and can take years to obtain.

“The problem with raising tens of thousands of dollars every 10 years (the working life of a service dog) is that you may require three or more service dogs within your lifetime and most people can’t afford an expensive service dog on a 10-year rotation,” Dillon said. “I give the customer the tools to train their own dog.”

Though more economical, when a veteran brings their dog, typically a rescue dog, to Dillon’s Dogs they still need to pay for the training and that is where another veteran, Bob Dean, saw a need.

Dean, a retired sheet metal troop and current quality assurance inspector from the 55th Maintenance Group, along with a few others, started the nonprofit JAVELAN, where people can donate to help sponsor a service dog for veterans.