Reports: Big Sky postpones 2020 football season

According to multiple media reports Thursday, the Big Sky Conference will announce that it has postponed its fall football season.
HERO sports' Brian McLaughlin reported the 13 schools' athletic directors voted to not play football this year. Stadium's Brett McMurphy confirmed the report.
An official announcement from the conference was not expected until Friday. The athletic directors and presidents of schools in the conference were on a call Thursday night. According to these reports, the announcement focused solely on football, with the fate of other fall sports still undetermined.
