A festive atmosphere took over downtown Lompoc on Saturday, thanks to a new-look celebration that supported what many felt was a very important cause.
The 21st annual Lompoc Relay for Life drew hundreds of attendees to the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, which hosted the event for the first time.
Over the course of 12 hours, the attendees participated in several activities while also honoring and remembering people affected by cancer and raising funds for the American Cancer Society.
Among the several indoor and outdoor activities were a silent auction, a scavenger hunt, a lip sync battle, a painting demonstration, a barbecue and live music performances.
It also included an emotional survivor's lap and a luminaria ceremony.
The total amount of money raised was not yet known at press time.
Saturday marked a new start for the event, which had previously been hosted each year at Huyck Stadium and was a 24-hour gathering for its first 19 years.
One of the event's organizers indicated this month she is unsure if the event will remain at the Veterans Building for 2020.
The 24-hour Relay for Life of Santa Maria will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.