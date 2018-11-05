The Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater are accepting registrations for this year’s mini musical winter camp and performance of “The Nutcracker.”
Girls and boys in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to participate. A mandatory audition will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L St. The one-week theater camp will take place from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. each day Dec. 3 through Dec. 6, with a scheduled performance on Dec. 8.
Anyone wishing to participate is invited to pick up an audition packet and pre-register at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., or online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit the Anderson Recreation Center.